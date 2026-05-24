Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: TCS, ITC, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard And Torrent Pharma — Check Amount, Payment Date

Several listed companies, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd., and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be in focus this week as their shares trade around record dates fixed for interim and final dividend payouts.

Interim Dividend

S Chand and Company Ltd. has announced its interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with the record date fixed as May 29. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with May 30 set as the record date. Page Industries Ltd. will be watched for its interim dividend of Rs 150 per share, with the record date fixed as May 27. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share, with May 28 set as the record date.

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Among other dividend-paying companies, Aptech Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share with the record date of May 28, while IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share with the record date of May 26. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with May 26 fixed as the record date. GPT Infraprojects Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, with May 26 as the record date. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, with May 26.

Final Dividend

LTM Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 53 per share, with the record date fixed as May 25. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be in focus for its final dividend of Rs 31 per share, with May 25 set as the record date. ITC Ltd. has also announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share, with May 27 fixed as the record date.

Bajaj Auto has declared a final dividend of Rs 150 per share, with the record date set as May 29. BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd will be in focus for its final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with May 29 set as the record date. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has also announced a final dividend of Rs 57 per share, with May 29 fixed as the record date.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, with the record date set as May 29. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be in focus for its final dividend of Rs 9.3 per share, with May 29 set as the record date. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has also announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per share, with May 29 fixed as the record date.

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

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Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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