Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: NALCO, UCO Bank, Central Bank, Others — Check Record Dates

In the week starting from May 4, companies including UCO Bank, NALCO and Central Bank of India are expected to trade ex-dividend, according to BSE calendar

As per India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Investors must take note of the records, which determines shareholder eligibility for dividends.

Stocks trading ex-dividend in the upcoming week

UCO Bank will go ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 0.44 per share, with the record date on Monday, May 4.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd will trade ex-dividend for an interim payout of Rs 8.50 per share on Tuesday, May 5.

Elantas Beck India Ltd will go ex-date for a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share with Tuesday, May 5 set as the record date.

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Odyssey Technologies Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 6 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 7 for an interim payout of Rs 270 per share, which is the highest among all ex-dividend stocks this week.

On Friday, May 8, several companies are set to trade ex-dividend. National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) will trade ex-dividend for interim payout of Rs 2 per share, while Laurus Labs Ltd will go ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share. Central Bank of India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share and KSB Ltd will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 4.40 per share.Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share,whiel Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd will also go ex-dividend.

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