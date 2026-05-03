Odisha Milk Producer's Body Increases Milk Price By Rs 4 Per Litre Citing Rising Input Costs

The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) has increased the price of milk by Rs 4 per litre, citing a rise in processing and transportation costs.

The state's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has hiked the price of toned milk from Rs 50 to Rs 54 per litre, while the cost of premium milk rose from Rs 54 to Rs 58 per litre.

Similarly, the price of gold premium milk was revised from Rs 56 to Rs 60 per litre, while the gold premium plus variant will now cost Rs 64 per litre, up from Rs 60.

He said the revised price took effect on Sunday.

Mallik said the 500 ml pouches of toned milk and premium milk will now sell for Rs 27 and Rs 29, respectively.

The minister said the price has been hiked keeping in view the increase in processing and transportation costs.

"Milk prices have not been revised for a long time. We will purchase milk at a higher price for the benefit of farmers. Compared to other branded companies, Omfed's price is still considerably lower," Mallik said, but assured people that there would be no compromise in the quality.

Meanwhile, Omfed has also enhanced the price of a litre of cow milk procured from farmers by Rs 1 to Rs 39.05. Similarly, farmers will now get Rs 1.60 per litre extra for selling buffalo milk to Omfed.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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