Sunil Narine Becomes First Overseas Player To Claim 200 Wickets In IPL

Sunil Narine achieved a significant milestone in the Indian Premier League as he became the first overseas player to claim 200 wickets in the league. The off-spinner achieved the feat during Kolkata Knight Rider's 2026 IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Wicket-keeper batter Salil Arora became Narine's 200th victim as he got clean bowled in 16th over of the SRH inning. Narine then went past the 200-wicket mark as he got Ishan Kishan caught in the deep by Anukul Roy. The Trinidadian ended up with the figures of 2/31 from his quota of 4 overs.

A special delivery to reach a special milestone ????



???? Sunil Narine picks his 200th #TATAIPL wicket with an unplayable delivery ????



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The 37-year-old Narine is also only the third bowler behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim 200 wickets in the league. Chahal was the first to achieve the feat when as he reached 200 wickets during the 2024 season of the IPL. Earlier this season, Bhuvneshwar became the first pacer to claim 200 wickets.

While the Indian duo of Chahal and Bhuvneshwar have represented multiple teams in their IPL careers, Narine has been a one-team man. And that makes him the first bowler to pick 200 wickets while playing for only one franchise. Narine has always been a KKR player ever since making his IPL debut in 2012.

Another unique record that Narine holds is that he is the first player to amass 500 runs and take 15 wickets in a single IPL season. He created this unique record during KKR's title-winning run in 2024.

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