'A Church With Casino': Warren Buffett Flags Gambling In Markets, Shares His Golden Rule

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett struck a cautionary note on the current market environment, warning of rising speculative behaviour while reiterating a simple principle he believes should guide both business and life: the “Golden Rule”.

Speaking to CNBC's Becky Quick on the sidelines of Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, Buffett said shareholders and partners should treat others the way they wish to be treated.

“I'm not a religious guy,” he said, “but there has never been a better message spoken in a couple thousand years than that.” He added that the principle applies universally, from parenting to corporate leadership, and often results in better outcomes for those who practice it.

“It doesn't cost you anything… I've never seen anybody that's unhappy that behaves that way,” he said.

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Buffett also drew a sharp distinction between long-term investing and what he described as an increasingly speculative market culture.

During the meeting, he likened markets to “a church with a casino attached,” underscoring the growing appeal of short-term trading strategies such as one-day options and prediction markets.

“People can move between the church and the casino… but the casino has gotten very attractive,” Buffett said. “If you're buying one-day options or selling them, that's not investing, it's not speculating—it's gambling.”

He warned that risk appetite among investors appears to be at an extreme. “We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now,” he said.

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Buffett pointed to a recent US case involving alleged misuse of classified military information tied to operations in Venezuela to profit from prediction markets, highlighting the risks and ethical concerns around such speculative platforms.

“There's nobody who can explain why they're buying an option for one day,” he said, suggesting that such trades often lack fundamental rationale. “The quantity of those things is just incredible.”

Buffett also acknowledged that the current market backdrop is not conducive for deploying large amounts of capital, citing elevated valuations.

“It isn't our ideal environment,” he said, noting that Berkshire Hathaway remains patient and selective. Opportunities, he added, typically emerge when market sentiment turns and liquidity dries up, “when nobody else will answer their phones.”

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