'No Shortage': Govt Debunks Power Crisis Claims, Says Grid Stable Amid Peak Demand

The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit has pushed back against viral claims suggesting India is heading toward a severe power crisis triggered by coal shortages and potential grid failures.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said such assertions are “misleading” and intended to create “unnecessary panic.”

“The maximum peak demand on 02 May 2026 was 229 GW and was met completely, and there was no shortage,” the agency said. It added that coal stock at thermal power plants stands at 53.702 million tonnes, which it described as sufficient to meet current requirements.

A post circulating on social media platforms claims that India is facing a severe power crisis and grid failures due to coal shortages.



⚠️ These claims are #Misleading & aim to create unnecessary panic.



✅The maximum peak demand on 02 May 2026 was 229 GW and was met completely,… pic.twitter.com/4z2RdvAxMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2026

The government further maintained that “power availability in the country is sufficient,” with grid operations being managed as per established protocols. It also noted that “existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide sufficient operational margin to enable secure grid operations.”

The clarification comes after a widely circulated post by X user Chenthil, who claimed India's power grid had hit a record 277 GW demand amid intensifying summer heat. The user alleged that “19 thermal power plants are running on critical coal stock, less than 4 days of supply,” while some states resorted to load-shedding despite central advisories.

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The post also flagged concerns around grid stability, stating that frequency levels dipped to 49.75 Hz, close to the 49.7 Hz threshold that can trigger automatic load-shedding to prevent cascading failures.

Highlighting structural challenges, the user pointed to the sharp evening demand surge as solar generation drops. “Between 5 PM and 7 PM, the grid needs to add 55 GW in two hours… that ramp rate did not exist in any planning document,” the post said.

While the government has categorically denied any immediate crisis, the contrasting narratives underscore growing scrutiny of India's power infrastructure as demand scales faster than anticipated. The fact check unit further mentions that if you come across any such misleading content related to the Government of India, report it immediately on WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 or email at factcheck@pib.gov.in

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