Delhivery Stock In Focus As Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Pick Up Stake Via Block Deals

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. are set to be in focus after major names such as Morgan Stanley Asia and Goldman Sachs acquired stake in the company, as per NSE block deal data.

Nexus Opportunity Fund Ltd., and Nexus Ventures III Ltd. were among the sellers and sold stake worth Rs 186 crore.

Nexus Ventures sold a total of 34.6 lakh shares for a price of Rs 465 per share totaling up to approximately Rs 160 crore, while Nexus Opportunity sold shares worth Rs 25 crore for a price of 465 per share.

Morgan Stanley Asia bough 12 lakh shares for the same floor price, aggregating up to nearly Rs 56 crore while Goldman Sachs mopped up 6 lakh shares totaling up to nearly 28 crore.

Besides these, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 5.8 lakh shares totaling up to Rs 26.7 crore, and Edelweiss mutual fund acquired 10.8 lakh shares aggregating approximately up to Rs 50 crore.

Of all the buyers, Morgan Stanley topped the charts, followed closely by Edelweiss mutual fund, and finally GS and then Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Another block deal happened with shares of Craftsman Automation Ltd., wherein Prazim trading and investment company pvt. ltd. offloaded Rs 114 crore worth of stake after selling 1.5 lakh shares for a price of Rs 7,400 per share. In this deal, Bengaluru-based PI Opportunities AIF V LLP was the only buyer.

Delhivery Share Price

Delhivery's stock ended 1.18% lower at Rs 459.80 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.63% advance in the Nifty index. During the day, the shares went as low as 2% to Rs 456 apiece.

The stock has risen 13.85% year-to-date and 77.80% in the last 12 months.

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