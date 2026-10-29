Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Net Profit Up Multifold As Revenue Rises 62%, Margin Doubles

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. reported a sharp jump in profitability for the September quarter, with net profit rising more than threefold year-on-year as revenue grew 61.8% and operating margins nearly doubled.

The chemical manufacturer's net profit increased to Rs 397.7 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 118.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 3,076 crore from Rs 1,902 crore a year earlier, marking a growth of 61.8% year-on-year.

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The company also reported a substantial improvement in operating performance. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged to Rs 626.8 crore in the September quarter from Rs 204.3 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 20.4% from 10.7% a year earlier, indicating a significant improvement in operating profitability alongside the strong growth in revenue.

The results were approved by Deepak Nitrite's board of directors at a meeting held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, according to the company's regulatory filing. The board meeting began at 2 p.m. and concluded at 4 p.m.

The company's September-quarter performance reflected growth across its key financial metrics:

Net profit: Rs 397.7 crore versus Rs 118.7 crore a year earlier.

Revenue: Rs 3,076 crore versus Rs 1,902 crore, up 61.8%.

EBITDA: Rs 626.8 crore versus Rs 204.3 crore.

EBITDA margin: 20.4% versus 10.7% in the year-ago quarter.

The increase in EBITDA outpaced revenue growth, while the expansion in margins points to a marked improvement in operating performance during the quarter.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the company's statutory auditor, reviewed the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

In its limited review reports, the auditor said nothing had come to its attention that would indicate that the financial statements failed to comply with applicable accounting requirements or contained any material misstatement.

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For the consolidated results, the review covered Deepak Nitrite and its subsidiaries, including Deepak Phenolics Ltd., Deepak Chem Tech Ltd. and Deepak Advanced Material Ltd. The auditor also disclosed that certain subsidiaries' financial information had been reviewed by other auditors, while two subsidiaries' financial information had not been reviewed by their auditors. Management considered the latter information immaterial to the group.

The company submitted its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results to BSE under the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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