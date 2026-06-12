This Multibagger Stock Is Up 237% In 2026 and Trades At 62X Earnings. What Are Investors Betting On?

DEE Development Engineers Ltd. has emerged as one of the market's strongest performers in 2026, with its shares rising 237% year-to-date as investors price in a multi-year expansion across India's energy and industrial infrastructure sectors.

The rally has lifted the stock to a price-to-earnings multiple of 62X, placing it broadly in line with peers despite return ratios that remain in single digits following a period of heavy capital expenditure.

The investment case centres on whether the company's capacity expansion, order book and exposure to multiple infrastructure themes can translate into the earnings growth required to justify the valuation.

India's plans to expand thermal power capacity to 300 gigawatts by FY32, increase refining capacity to 310 million tonnes per annum by 2030 and scale nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatts by FY47 create a large addressable market for process piping and heavy engineering companies. DEE Development's products are used across these sectors, positioning the company to benefit from the investment cycle.

Core Business Strength

DEE Development is India's largest process piping solutions manufacturer by installed capacity, with piping capacity of 93,500 metric tonnes per annum and heavy fabrication capacity of 32,400 metric tonnes per annum.

Its process piping business manufactures high-pressure piping systems, industrial pipe fittings, induction bends, pressure vessels and modular piping systems used in the oil and gas, power and chemical industries. Its heavy fabrication division produces wind turbine towers and other large industrial structures.

The company also has a geographically diversified customer base spanning more than 27 countries. Exports accounted for 60% of its order book as of March 2026, while domestic projects contributed the remaining 40%. Customers include Reliance Industries, Honeywell, Toshiba and John Cockerill.

The company's engineering and manufacturing operations remain the primary earnings driver. Core operations contributed 95% of FY26 revenue, generating Rs 1,086 crore out of total revenue of Rs 1,142 crore.

Revenue increased 38% year-on-year during FY26, while core business revenue rose 46%. Core EBITDA climbed 82% to Rs 195 crore and margin expanded by 360 basis points to 18%.

The non-core power generation business weighed on overall performance. Revenue from the segment declined 33% and recorded an EBITDA loss of Rs 5.8 crore.

Despite that weakness, consolidated EBITDA rose 53% to Rs 189 crore, while margin improved by 161 basis points to 16.6%. Net profit increased 77% to Rs 77 crore.

Data Centres And HRSG Demand

One of the newer growth opportunities comes from data centre infrastructure.

Data centres require extensive cooling systems, creating demand for specialised metallic and rigid piping used in chillers and cooling networks. The company said it has received enquiries and is awaiting formal orders.

According to JLL estimates cited by the company, global data centre capacity could double to 200,000 megawatts by 2030. DEE Development estimates that every 25 megawatts of data centre capacity requires around Rs 25 crore worth of specialised piping infrastructure.

The company is also benefiting from growing demand for Heat Recovery Steam Generator systems, which are used alongside gas turbines. These systems require specialised alloy piping and typically carry higher margins.

DEE Development supplies HRSG piping to equipment manufacturers including GE, Siemens and Nooter Eriksen. Demand has become strong enough for customers to reserve production capacity in advance.

Under one agreement, Nooter Eriksen has secured 60% of the Thailand facility's annual capacity of 14,500 metric tonnes for HRSG production.

Such arrangements improve capacity utilisation and provide greater revenue visibility.

Expanding Manufacturing Footprint

The company has accelerated investments to support future demand.

A greenfield facility at Anjar in Gujarat has increased manufacturing capacity for process piping, modular skids and fittings from 6,000 metric tonnes per annum to 30,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Management expects the facility to achieve optimal utilisation during FY27. The plant is focused on serving the oil and gas and chemical sectors and benefits from its proximity to the ports of Kandla and Mundra, which may support export competitiveness.

The company has also established a seamless pipe manufacturing facility with annual capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes.

Previously, these specialised pipes were imported from China and Europe. Producing them internally could improve supply-chain control, reduce lead times and support margin expansion.

Management expects utilisation at the seamless pipe facility to reach 60%-70% during FY27, subject to the completion of remaining approvals.

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Positioning For Emerging Energy Themes

Beyond traditional energy infrastructure, DEE Development is positioning itself for opportunities linked to nuclear power, hydrogen and carbon capture.

The company acquired a 70% stake in Molsieve Design to expand its presence in hydrogen and industrial gas infrastructure.

It has also secured initial orders in the carbon capture segment through the supply of process piping solutions. As industrial companies invest in emissions-control infrastructure, the company expects additional opportunities in engineering, procurement and construction projects.

These initiatives form part of the company's Vision 2030 strategy, which targets a broader presence across emerging industrial sectors.

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Vision 2030 Targets

DEE Development aims to increase revenue to Rs 2,500 crore by FY30 from Rs 1,142 crore in FY26, implying a revenue compound annual growth rate of 22%.

The company expects revenue to reach Rs 1,500 crore in FY27 and Rs 1,800 crore in FY28.

Its order book stood at Rs 2,641 crore as of June 8, 2026, providing visibility for nearly two years of revenue.

Management has guided for EBITDA margin expansion to 19%-20% by FY30 from 16.6% in FY26. Operating EBITDA is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26%, while profit after tax is projected to increase at a 30% annual rate during the period.

The company also plans to reduce leverage, targeting a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2X by FY30 from about 3.5X currently.

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Valuation Hinges On Execution

The stock's re-rating reflects expectations that the company can convert its capacity expansion and order pipeline into sustained earnings growth.

While the order book, export exposure and participation in multiple infrastructure themes provide visibility, execution remains the key variable.

Return on capital employed of 9.8% and return on equity of 9.1% remain modest following the recent investment cycle. Higher utilisation across newly commissioned facilities will be important in improving those metrics.

Investors are effectively betting that demand from thermal power, refining, data centres, gas turbine infrastructure, nuclear energy and energy-transition projects will support a prolonged growth cycle. Whether that expectation translates into earnings at a pace sufficient to support a 62X earnings multiple will depend largely on how quickly the new capacities ramp up and begin generating returns.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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