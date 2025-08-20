Dealing Room Buzz: V Guard, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Godawari Power, Monarch Networth

NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like V Guard, Patanjali, Shriram Finance, Paytm, Godawari Power, Monarch Networth and Nava.

'Heard On The Street' provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

The Sensex was trading 0.35% higher and the Nifty was up 0.37% at the time of publishing.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:

V Guard

A block deal took place in the pre-open window where nearly 1% of equity changed hands. Dealers indicate that promoter might have sold stake and a leading mutual fund was a buyer.

Patanjali

There are 'buy' flows seen at lower levels on anticipation of a potential fundraise at higher levels. A foreign investor might look to infuse funds.

Shriram Finance

The stock has been under pressure lately, however, dealers indicate that selling pressure is likely to get over soon.

Paytm

There are 'buy' flows seen on large high net-worth individuals' desk on expectations of another positive regulatory news soon.

Godawari Power, Monarch Networth, Nava

Dealers indicate in cash segment there are 'buy' flows on large high net-worth individuals' desk in these counters.

Disclaimer:- The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.