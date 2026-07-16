DB Corp Shares Zoom Over 7% On Healthy Q1 Results; Declares Dividend — Key Numbers Inside

Print media company DB Corp shares were in demand on Thursday after the company reported a healthy set of earnings for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) and announced an interim dividend.

The stock surged as much as 7.48% to hit an intraday high of Rs 224 per share.

At 12:10 pm, DB Corp shares were trading 6.05% higher at Rs 221 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29% at 77,412.

What Led To The Rally In DB Corp Shares?

Investor sentiment remained upbeat after DB Corp reported strong growth across revenue, profitability and advertising income for the June quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 80.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.9% YoY to Rs 604 crore from Rs 560 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 23.2% YoY to Rs 136 crore from Rs 111 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) to 22.6%, compared with 19.8% in the year-ago period, aided by operational efficiencies despite higher input costs.

Advertising Revenue Remains Strong

Advertising demand remained broad-based during the quarter, with healthy traction across real estate, jewellery, FMCG and government segments, while most other categories also witnessed encouraging momentum.

Total advertising revenue grew 10% YoY to Rs 432 crore, compared with Rs 393.3 crore in Q1FY26.

The company said circulation revenue remained largely stable, reflecting a resilient readership base despite seasonal factors.

DB Corp added that newsprint costs remained elevated due to broader macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. However, continued focus on cost optimisation and operational efficiencies helped mitigate the impact on margins.

Management Commentary

On the quarterly performance, Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said the company delivered healthy profitability growth on the back of disciplined execution and improved operational efficiency.

He added that advertising demand remained strong across key sectors, while the company successfully managed higher input costs through focused cost optimisation efforts.

Looking ahead, Agarwal said DB Corp remains confident about the rest of FY27, supported by its resilient advertising franchise, expanding digital presence and leadership across its core markets.

DB Corp Outlook

The company said it remains confident about the long-term relevance of the print business, backed by its strong editorial franchise, trusted brands and leadership position across its key operating geographies.

DB Corp Dividend

Alongside its quarterly results, DB Corp announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) for FY27.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 23, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on or before August 14, 2026, subject to applicable tax deduction at source.

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