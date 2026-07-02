CSM Technologies Lists Flat On BSE, NSE

CSM Technologies Ltd. listed at flat in its stock market debut on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 113 which was the same as its issue price.

The initial public offer of IT solutions provider CSM Technologies Ltd. was fully subscribed on the closing day of bidding on Monday, with a subscription of 1.36 times.

The Rs 145.78-crore public offering received bids for 1,51,27,068 shares against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer, translating into 1.36 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The category for retail investors fetched 1.62 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.54 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.02 times subscription.

CSM Technologies mopped up Rs 20 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The IPO has a price band of Rs 107-113 per share.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements and repay debt, with the remainder allocated towards achieving inorganic growth.

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