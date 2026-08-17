Auto, Taxi Drivers Refusing To Speak Marathi Before RTO Officials Will Face Action: Pratap Sarnaik

As the three-month deadline for Maharashtra's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi expires, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has warned that those who refuse to speak the language before Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials will face strict action.

Sarnaik said at a press conference that Maharashtra has had a rule since 1989 requiring auto-rickshaw drivers to communicate with passengers in Marathi.

He said complaints had emerged that several non-Marathi-speaking drivers were unable to converse in the language, resulting in disputes and, in some cases, police FIRs.

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“Following these complaints, the government has decided to assess drivers' knowledge of Marathi while issuing permits and licences,” he said.

Drivers appearing for licence renewals will also be required to take an oral Marathi test.

Sarnaik said the initiative was launched to promote peace and harmony and was undertaken in consultation with auto-rickshaw unions.

Drivers were given three months to learn Marathi, while writers and literary personalities across 36 districts participated in the campaign as teachers.

According to the minister, 1.65 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers registered for the programme, while around 1.4 lakh non-Marathi-speaking drivers learned Marathi.

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Sarnaik said the government would not deprive anyone of their livelihood but warned that those who had not learned Marathi and adopted an “obstinate” approach would face action.

“If anyone refuses to speak Marathi before RTO officials, strict action will definitely be taken,” he said.

A meeting of RTO officials has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss further enforcement measures in detail. The campaign was launched in the name of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

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