Shares of Crystal Crop Protection listed at Rs 278 on the NSE, a 2.2% premium to its Rs 272 issue price. On the BSE the stock listed with a 2.9% premium at Rs 280, marking a muted debut on the exchanges on Thursday.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

Crystal Crop Protection had fixed the price band at Rs 259 to Rs 272 per equity share. The lot size was 55 shares, making the minimum investment Rs 14,245 at the lower end and Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Rs 455.49 crore issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 354.77 crore and an offer for sale of 37.03 lakh shares aggregating to approximately Rs 100.71 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to repay borrowings, including debt at its subsidiary Saffire Crop Science. A portion will also be allocated towards inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The IPO allotment was finalised on November 23, while refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts happened on November 25.

About Crystal Crop Protection

Established in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection is an agricultural solutions company with businesses spanning crop protection products, seeds, and natural crop solutions.

Its product portfolio includes herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, along with bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers, and micronutrients. The company also sells seeds for field crops, vegetables, and flowers.

Crystal Crop Protection Financial Performance

Crystal Crop Protection reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,151.97 crore in fiscal 2026, compared with Rs 2,690.51 crore in fiscal 2025. This represents a growth of around 17.1%.

Profit after tax increased to Rs 144.91 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 118.39 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth of approximately 22.4%.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose to Rs 456.23 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 315.28 crore in fiscal 2025. Its Ebitda margin improved to 14.47% from 11.72% over the same period.

For the June 2026 quarter, Crystal Crop Protection reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,197.15 crore and profit after tax of Rs 135.78 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.