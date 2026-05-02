Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Corporate America Earnings Beat Back Wall Street's Wall of Worry

As earnings wind down for two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, the proportion of companies missing analysts' estimates is hovering at the lowest level since 2021.

Read Time: 6 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Corporate America Earnings Beat Back Wall Street's Wall of Worry
S&P 500 companies outside of the tech realm have been posting the sharpest positive earnings surprises since the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Seaport Research Partners.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

First-quarter earnings season is delivering Wall Street better-than-expected results, propelling US equities' run from one record to the next.

As earnings wind down for two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, the proportion of companies missing analysts' estimates is hovering at the lowest level since 2021. It's not just due to blowout earnings from technology giants, which were expected to lead the charge. S&P 500 companies outside of the tech realm have been posting the sharpest positive earnings surprises since the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Seaport Research Partners.

For Wall Street investors, that's a vote of confidence in Corporate America's profit machine, which keeps humming along despite an oil price shock, tariff turmoil and rising worries about the health of the US consumer.

"As I look at how companies have reported results, I would argue that resilient is almost too modest of a word. There's real, obvious strength," said Marta Norton, chief market strategist at Empower. "The foundation of the economy is proving to be very, very strong."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The strength is showing up across sectors. Small caps are on a tear, bank profits are booming and firms keep plowing past macroeconomic obstacles, though some worries still linger.

Here are five themes that investors are watching play out in this reporting period:

Spending Spree

Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc. - which make up roughly a quarter of the S&P 500's total market capitalization - were the headliners this week. Their earnings were generally better than expected, though Meta and Microsoft retreated amid concerns around the companies' capital spending plans.

Meanwhile, the rally in semiconductor stocks extended. Intel Corp. topped the leaderboard, soaring 114% in April, helped by an estimate-shattering sales forecast. Texas Instruments Inc. was also a notable earnings-driven gainer. After soaring nearly 50% during an 18-session winning streak last month the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, closed at an all-time high on Friday.

More broadly, earnings for information tech companies in the S&P 500 grew about 50% on a per-share basis, beating the broad index's 30% gain. That's pushing analysts to raise their price targets.

Russell Roars

US economic resilience and earnings growth is finally propelling the market's riskiest stocks after fits and starts of outperformance in recent years. Small-cap stocks are displaying the kind of long-term momentum and fast-paced earnings growth that could set the sector up for prolonged gains, according to Keith Lerner, chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.

"We're seeing forward-earnings estimates making fresh highs every week," he said.

The Russell 2000 Index is up 13% so far in 2026 - well ahead of the S&P 500's 5.6% gain.

Small caps "do most of their business domestically and are therefore benefiting disproportionately from the strong US economic environment," said Mike Dickson, head of research at Horizon Investments.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Bank Boom

Big US banks notched the most profitable quarter ever with executives projecting confidence about the US economy and expectations for record lending hauls. The KBW Bank Index climbed 10% in April, the biggest monthly gain since November 2024.

"This industry is ripe to capitalize from AI," according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg, who expects increasing profits from banks, including Bank of America Corp. and KeyCorp.

At Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf told investors that the "financial health of consumers and businesses remains strong." Consumers are spending more than last year, he said, and not just on gas.

Still, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Herman Chan was cautious about the outlook for net interest margins for the rest of the year, especially if the Federal Reserve holds off on lowering interest rates. "Banks are seeing decent lending activity, but no rate cuts means tougher deposit competition to fund the loan growth."

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon also struck a note of caution, warning that a credit market downturn could be worse than expected.

Oil Shock

Other concerns remain. Oil price swings are making guidance difficult and rattling energy producers and oil-dependent companies. The energy sector tumbled in April after leading in March.

More than 70% of S&P companies reporting in April mentioned "Iran" or "oil," twice the share mentioning "tariffs," according to BofA. Measures of corporate sentiment show a "hint of caution" creeping into earnings reports, even as fundamentals held, the bank's strategists said.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Financial Officer Neil Hansen said that "part of the challenge with giving guidance is, as you would imagine, we really don't know how long the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed." The oil giant topped expectations as crude prices soared, as did Chevron Corp. Shares in both oil and gas producers are up over 25% so far this year.

The stalemate in the Middle East has given financial managers across industries more leeway to hold off on lowering forecasts in recent weeks, according to Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

"If you're willing to separate your concerns about the global situation, by all means, we should be rallying," Sosnick said.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

'All Clear'

Despite oil's swings, Americans keep spending, juicing results for consumer-facing companies. Consumer discretionary stocks climbed 12% in April, outperforming the broader benchmark. It's an about face from March when spiking gas prices fanned inflation and recession fears, weighing on the group.

"If you were waiting for the all clear, it's too late," said Empower's Norton.

Amazon's 27% rally in April helped the sector's advance, but strength extended beyond the mega-cap stock with three-quarters of the group's members climbing. Starbucks Corp. rallied 18% in April, while homebuilder DR Horton Inc. climbed 12%. Hotel owners Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. also advanced.

There are still major names due to report - including McDonald's Corp., Home Depot Inc. and TJX Cos.

The sector has so far painted a better picture of US consumer spending than Wall Street had expected, while recent macroeconomic data, including for the labor market, are reinforcing investors' newfound optimism, according to Norton. In March, when the Iran war caused oil prices to spike, personal spending climbed 0.9%.

"There's greater strength than we realized for the US consumer," she said. The question is if that strength - and earnings momentum - will persist if oil volatility continues or rate cuts are delayed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

DEA Notifies FDI Easing Under FEMA For Foreign Firms With Up to 10% Chinese Stake

DEA Notifies FDI Easing Under FEMA For Foreign Firms With Up to 10% Chinese Stake

QUICK LINKS
Latest Watchlist Breakout Alerts Live TV Futures Options IPOs Tracker
ALL SECTIONS
Markets Budget Business Economy Research Reports Personal Finance India World Technology Sports Lifestyle Science Videos
STAY UPDATED
Newsletters Telegram Podcasts Whatsapp
OUR NEWSLETTERS
All You Need To Know
Once every morning
NOT SUBSCRIBED (7)
All You Need To Know
Once every morning
NDTV Profit Daily
Once every afternoon
Research Reports
Once every day
In This Economy...
Every Tuesday
Beyond Tomorrow
Every Wednesday
Money Wise
Every Thursday
The Talking Point
Every Friday after market close
By signing up you agree to Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
Get Support
Feel free to reach out to us
FOLLOW US
Note: All Stock exchange data is delayed upto 3 mins
DISCOVER US FASTER
NEW Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
DOWNLOAD THE APP
About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sitemap RSS
2026 © NDTV Profit. All Rights Reserved
Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source