Corporate America Earnings Beat Back Wall Street's Wall of Worry

First-quarter earnings season is delivering Wall Street better-than-expected results, propelling US equities' run from one record to the next.

As earnings wind down for two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, the proportion of companies missing analysts' estimates is hovering at the lowest level since 2021. It's not just due to blowout earnings from technology giants, which were expected to lead the charge. S&P 500 companies outside of the tech realm have been posting the sharpest positive earnings surprises since the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Seaport Research Partners.

For Wall Street investors, that's a vote of confidence in Corporate America's profit machine, which keeps humming along despite an oil price shock, tariff turmoil and rising worries about the health of the US consumer.

"As I look at how companies have reported results, I would argue that resilient is almost too modest of a word. There's real, obvious strength," said Marta Norton, chief market strategist at Empower. "The foundation of the economy is proving to be very, very strong."

The strength is showing up across sectors. Small caps are on a tear, bank profits are booming and firms keep plowing past macroeconomic obstacles, though some worries still linger.

Here are five themes that investors are watching play out in this reporting period:

Spending Spree

Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc. - which make up roughly a quarter of the S&P 500's total market capitalization - were the headliners this week. Their earnings were generally better than expected, though Meta and Microsoft retreated amid concerns around the companies' capital spending plans.