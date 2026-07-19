Corporate Actions This Week: Angel One, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences And Pidilite Industries | Full List

Several listed companies, including Angel One Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Pidilite Industries Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex‑dates scheduled between July 20 and July 24, 2026.

These include dividend payouts and stock splits and one spinoff.

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Dividend

Monday, July 20

Graphite India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Happy Forgings Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

K.P.R. Mill Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

NESCO Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Quest Capital Markets Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd will go ex-dividend on Monday, July 20 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Tuesday, July 21

Angel One Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd will also go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for a special dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Ksolves India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Punjab & Sind Bank will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for a final dividend of Rs 0.39 per share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 21 for a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Wednesday, July 22

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 22 for a final dividend of Rs 25.5 per share.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 22 for a dividend of Rs 140 per share.

HEG Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 22 for a final dividend of Rs 3.4 per share.

Taparia Tools Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 22 for a final dividend of Rs 35 per share.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 22 for a final dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Thursday, July 23

D. B. Corp Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Esab India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

ICRA Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a final dividend of Rs 70 per share.

ICRA Ltd will also go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a special dividend of Rs 35 per share.

Oberoi Realty Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Pidilite Industries Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a final dividend of Rs 11.5 per share.

Precision Camshafts Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Sudeep Pharma Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, July 23 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Friday, July 24

Abbott India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 525 per share.

Abbott India Ltd will also go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a special dividend of Rs 131 per share.

Bharti Airtel Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Concord Biotech Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 7.55 per share.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Info Edge (India) Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a dividend of Rs 2.6 per share.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 34 per share.

Radico Khaitan Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 100 per share.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd will go ex-dividend on Friday, July 24 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Stock Split

Simplex Castings Ltd will turn ex-split on Monday, July 20. The company will split one equity share of Rs 10 face value into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will turn ex-split on Tuesday, July 21. The company will split one equity share of Rs 5 face value into equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Kalind Ltd will turn ex-split on Friday, July 24. The company will split one equity share of Rs 10 face value into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Bonus Issue

Kalind Ltd will turn ex-bonus on Friday, July 24 for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2.

Spin-off

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd will turn ex-spin-off on Wednesday, July 22 following the demerger of its business undertaking under the approved scheme of arrangement.

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