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Coforge, ICICI Bank, Kalamandir, Transrail Lighting Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Coforge, ICICI Bank, Sai Silks, and others will trade ex-dividend on August 3, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for upcoming dividend payments.

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Coforge, ICICI Bank, Kalamandir, Transrail Lighting Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Coforge Ltd.
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Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
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ICICI Bank Ltd.
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Shares of Coforge Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd., Transrail Lighting Ltd. and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250003 Aug 2026
Coforge Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.000003 Aug 2026
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500003 Aug 2026
ICICI Bank Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 12.000003 Aug 2026
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.000003 Aug 2026
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500003 Aug 2026
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.200003 Aug 2026
Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500003 Aug 2026
Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 10.000003 Aug 2026
Prima Plastics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000003 Aug 2026
Transrail Lighting Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.000003 Aug 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 3 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 31 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Ather Energy And More | July 31

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