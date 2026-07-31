Coforge, ICICI Bank, Kalamandir, Transrail Lighting Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Coforge Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd., Transrail Lighting Ltd. and more will be on interest on Friday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 03 Aug 2026 Coforge Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 03 Aug 2026 Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03 Aug 2026 ICICI Bank Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 03 Aug 2026 Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 03 Aug 2026 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03 Aug 2026 Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 03 Aug 2026 Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 03 Aug 2026 Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 03 Aug 2026 Prima Plastics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03 Aug 2026 Transrail Lighting Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 03 Aug 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 3 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 31 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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