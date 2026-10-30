Coal India, United Spirits, Godrej Consumer Q2 Review: Check Motilal Oswal's Revised Target Prices

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of three companies across the metals, mining and consumer sectors including Coal India, Godrej Consumer and United Spirits. The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of three companies across the metals, mining and consumer sectors including Coal India, Godrej Consumer and United Spirits.

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The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

In this report, Motilal Oswal has maintained Buy ratings on Coal India and Godrej Consumer Products, with target prices of Rs 450 and Rs 1,050, respectively. The brokerage reiterated its Neutral rating on United Spirits, assigning a target price of Rs 1,375.

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Based on the share prices cited in the reports, Godrej Consumer Products offers the highest target-implied upside of approximately 25%, followed by Coal India at 14% and United Spirits at 7%.

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Mosl United Spirits.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Coal India.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Godrej Consumer.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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