Coal India Dividend: Investors Must Hold Shares By This Date To Qualify

Coal India shareholders have approved a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with September 4, 2026 set as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

The payout adds to Coal India's dividend for the year, with the state-owned miner having already paid three interim dividends during FY26.

The final dividend was approved at Coal India's 52nd Annual General Meeting on August 31, according to BSE Exchange Filings. The company will make the payment within 30 days to eligible shareholders.

Record Date

Coal India has fixed September 4, 2026 as the record date for the Rs 5.25 final dividend.

The payout represents 52.5% of the Rs 10 face value of each equity share.

Including the three interim dividends already paid during FY26, Coal India's total dividend for the financial year stands at Rs 26.50 per share.

The final payout therefore adds to the company's overall dividend distribution for FY26.

Also Read: Coal India Output Falls 6% In August, But Demand And Premiums Surge

June Quarter Highlights

Coal India reported a 0.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 8,852 crore, compared with Rs 8,797 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.8% to Rs 46,255 crore from Rs 42,919 crore.

However, EBITDA fell 4.1% to Rs 12,069 crore. The EBITDA margin also narrowed to 26.1% from 29.3% a year earlier.

The results indicate that revenue increased during the quarter, while higher operating costs weighed on profitability.

Stock Performance

Coal India shares were trading at Rs 416.30 on September 2, up 3.66% from the previous close of Rs 401.60.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 422.40 and an intraday low of Rs 406.50 during the session.

Over the past year, Coal India shares have gained 9.52%. The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 491.25, while its 52-week low is Rs 369.60.

The latest rise comes as investors weigh the approved final dividend alongside the company's revenue growth and earnings performance.

Also Read: Coal India Rallies 4%: E-auction Premium To Tightening Supply - Five Reasons Behind The Surge

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