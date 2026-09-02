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Ram Temple Trust Appoints Former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra As CEO

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra will be the new CEO of Ram Temple Trust.

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Ram Temple Trust Appoints Former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra As CEO
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Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is set to become the new CEO of Ram Temple Trust, NDTV reported. The former officer was selected from a list of over 5,000 applicants.

He held several positions in the Indian Air Force and served as the chief of its Western Command during Operation Sindoor. The retired Air Marshal will be responsible for the management and financial accountability of the temple, hit by a donation theft controversy earlier this year.

The former Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986. After serving for 38 years, he retired from the Indian Air Force in May 2026. The retired officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.
 

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