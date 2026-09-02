'Completely Unsafe': Zelenskyy Asks Airlines To Avoid Russian Airspace Amid Surge In Drone Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned airlines that Russian airspace will be “effectively closing” as Kyiv escalates its drone strikes against targets inside Russia.

"We want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.

Most Western commercial airlines have avoided flying over Russia since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

However, airlines from countries including China, Turkey and the Gulf states continue to use Russian airspace, particularly on routes between Asia and Europe, where flying over Russia offers time and fuel savings.

Zelenskyy said the growing threat to aviation was a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine.

“Ukraine does not threaten civilian aviation as such - not a single civilian aircraft,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “the war started by Russia is closing its skies”.

He directed the warning at airlines that continue to operate flights to Russian airports, particularly major hubs such as Moscow and St Petersburg.

ALSO READ: Indian Among 12 Killed, Says Zelenskyy As Russia Strikes Kyiv

Putin Responds

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Zelenskyy's comments by describing them as a “declaration of state terrorism”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said Russia would continue its own intensifying attacks on Ukraine.

His comments came as Russia continued to launch heavy strikes on Ukraine, with attacks on Monday killing 12 people. The Russian military has also said it is preparing to carry out “massive” strikes on Ukrainian power stations.

Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian strikes had damaged infrastructure inside Russia, while insisting that “only 10%” of oil refineries were left to repair.

Ukraine Expands Drone Strikes Deep Inside Russia

Ukraine has increasingly targeted energy facilities deep inside Russian territory, in addition to large retailers.

Aviation risk advisory firm Osprey Flight Solutions warned that the majority of Ukraine's drone and missile strikes were likely to take place within 300km (186 miles) of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The escalation has raised concerns for airlines that continue to operate through Russian airspace, particularly as Ukrainian strikes increasingly reach areas far from the front line.

ALSO READ: 227 Indians Joined Russian Army Amid Ukraine War, 51 Killed So Far

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