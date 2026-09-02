OpenAI announced on Tuesday that its upcoming Astra AI model is the first to reach the firm's threshold for 'Critical' cybersecurity capability according to its 'preparedness framework', according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday.

This means that the AI model has the ability to locate security flaws that were hitherto unknown and exploit them in an automated fashion across well-guarded systems without needing a human to guide it through every step.

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The firm stated that this was their first model to gain this aforementioned designation and needs stronger safeguards during development and prior to release.

After the 'Hugging Face' incident where the firm's AI models reportedly broke containment and hacked into secure servers on their own, OpenAI had decided to approach Astra development with caution. The firm delayed parts of its development in order to consolidate upon its protections and build "even stronger" safeguards for Astra.

OpenAI maintained that Astra was not involved in the 'Hugging Face' hacking incident.

"We have since implemented even stronger safeguards for Astra, including training the model to more reliably refuse harmful cyber requests and respect safety restrictions, additional protections against misuse, and monitoring that can stop potentially unauthorised activity," the company stated.

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The company stated that it would make Astra available to the public "soon" with the caveat that access to the AI model's "most advanced cybersecurity capabilities" will be initially limited to a select group of testers.

"Advanced cybersecurity work will initially be available to a group of testers, with access through Daybreak Blue following to expand defensive use," the blog post said.

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