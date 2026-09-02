Redmi 17 5G Launch: What We Know About Price, Battery, Processor, Display And Other Features

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi 17 5G in India on September 3. The company has already revealed some key details ahead of the launch, including a large 7,900mAh battery and the processor powering the smartphone.

The phone has already reached select global markets, but the Indian version is getting a larger battery.

Redmi 17 5G India Price

Redmi has not yet announced the India price of the Redmi 17 5G. The global model started at MYR 769, or around Rs 18,000, according to Gadgets 360. However, the Indian price could be different.

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Battery

The battery is likely to be the biggest talking point. Xiaomi's official India website confirms that the Redmi 17 5G will pack a 7,900mAh battery. This is larger than the 7,500mAh battery offered with the global version. Gadgets 360 also reports support for 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, which means the phone can also be used to charge compatible devices.

Processor And Display

The Redmi 17 5G will be India's first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, according to 91mobiles. The phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera And Other Features

Gadgets 360 reports that the phone will have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will also be available in Absolutely Black, Endless Blue and Eternal Orange.

With its large battery and big 120Hz display, Redmi appears to be targeting buyers who prioritise long battery life and everyday usability. The company is expected to reveal the India price and remaining details at the September 3 launch.

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