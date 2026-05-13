Cipla Q4 Results: An All-Around Miss As Profit Tanks 54%

Cipla Ltd. has announced its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, with the company reporting a sharp 54% fall in profit. The earnings overall missed analyst estimates.

For the March quarter, Cipla's net profit stood at Rs 555 crore, accounting for a downtick of 54% compared to the same period last year. The bottom line missed analyst estimate of Rs 716 crore. Margin also compressed significantly, going from 22.8% in Q4FY25 to just 14.6%.

Cipla's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 6,541 crore, marginally below the analyst estimate of Rs 6,701 crore. The topline actually saw a degrowth of 2.8% compared to the same period last year.

Cipla Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 54.6% at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 1,222 crore

Revenue down 2.8% at Rs 6,541 crore versus Rs 6,730 crore

EBITDA down 37.9% at Rs 955 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore

EBITDA Margin at 14.6% versus 22.8%

The sharp downtick in Cipla's profit for the quarter can be partly attributed to a lower income of Rs 148.2 crore, which compares to a figure of Rs 289 crore in the year-ago period. However, Cipla also had to incur a lower tax expense of Rs 157 crore in this quarter, compared to Rs 279 crore in Q4FY25.

Apart from its Q4 earnings, Cipla also announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share.

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