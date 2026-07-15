Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 15, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the hospitality and electronics equipment sectors, highlighting Chalet Hotels and PG Electroplast Ltd. Bohra believes both stocks are well-positioned from a technical standpoint and could deliver gains in the near term.

​Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

​Chalet Hotels

Bohra sees continued strength in the hospitality space and has identified Chalet Hotels as a buying opportunity. The stock's technical setup indicates the potential for further upside in the coming sessions.

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Target 1: Rs 880​

Target 2: Rs 910​

Stop Loss: Rs 830

PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL)

In the manufacturing and electronics segment, PG Electroplast remains one of Bohra's preferred picks. He recommends buying the stock for a possible move toward the Rs 640 level while maintaining a strict stop loss.

​Target 1: Rs 615​

Target 2: Rs 640

​Stop Loss: Rs 585

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