Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 15, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 15, 2026
Image: NDTV Profit

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span the hospitality and electronics equipment sectors, highlighting Chalet Hotels and PG Electroplast Ltd. Bohra believes both stocks are well-positioned from a technical standpoint and could deliver gains in the near term.

​Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

​Chalet Hotels
Bohra sees continued strength in the hospitality space and has identified Chalet Hotels as a buying opportunity. The stock's technical setup indicates the potential for further upside in the coming sessions.

  • Target 1: Rs 880​
  • Target 2: Rs 910​
  • Stop Loss: Rs 830

PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL)
In the manufacturing and electronics segment, PG Electroplast remains one of Bohra's preferred picks. He recommends buying the stock for a possible move toward the Rs 640 level while maintaining a strict stop loss.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 615​
  • Target 2: Rs 640
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 585

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

SBI Funds Management IPO Day 1: Issue Subscribed 57% So Far By Retail Investors — Should You Apply?

SBI Funds Management IPO Day 1: Issue Subscribed 57% So Far By Retail Investors — Should You Apply?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com