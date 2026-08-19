CEAT Methanol Procurement Licence Suspended In Maharashtra For 15 Days

CEAT's licence to procure methanol in Maharashtra has been temporarily suspended by the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 15-day period from September 1 to September 15, 2026, under the Maharashtra Poisons Rules, 1972.

The suspension order relates to alleged violations of Rules 9 and 11, along with licence conditions concerning competent-person norms.

However, the suspension order is yet to come into effect, CEAT said.

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The company has made alternate arrangements to procure methanol in compliance with applicable rules and said the issues raised in the suspension order have already been addressed.

CEAT said it does not anticipate any material adverse impact on its financial position, operations or overall business activities as a result of the order.

On the bourses, CEAT shares were trading 0.55% lower at Rs 3,580.25 per share around 11:25 am. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42% lower at 76,909 levels.

CEAT Ltd., the flagship company of the RPG Group, is a leading Indian tyre manufacturer with a presence across passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tractors and off-highway segments.

Founded in Italy in 1924 and established in India in 1958, the company manufactures more than 41 million tyres annually and exports to over 110 countries.

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