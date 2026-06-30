CCIL Receives ESMA Recognition To Offer Clearing Services In European Union



The Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has received recognition from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) as a Third Country Central Counterparty (TC-CCP), enabling it to provide clearing services to clearing members and trading venues established in the European Union.

The recognition, which takes effect from June 30, 2026, classifies CCIL as a Tier 1 Third Country CCP under Article 25 of the European Union's Regulation (EU) No. 648/2012, commonly known as the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

The approval allows the Indian clearing corporation to continue offering clearing services to eligible market participants in the EU, strengthening its access to global financial markets and aligning it with international regulatory standards.

CCIL had applied for recognition as a qualified central counterparty in April 2025. The approval from ESMA follows the regulator's assessment of the clearing corporation's regulatory framework, supervisory arrangements and risk management standards.

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Central counterparties play a critical role in financial markets by acting as the intermediary between buyers and sellers in financial transactions, thereby reducing counterparty risk and enhancing market stability.

The recognition is significant as it enables European Union-based clearing members and trading venues to continue using CCIL's clearing services while complying with EU regulatory requirements.

CCIL is India's primary clearing and settlement institution for transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money market instruments and derivative products. The recognition from ESMA is expected to further strengthen its international standing and facilitate cross-border participation in Indian financial markets.

The development comes as Indian financial market infrastructure institutions continue to enhance their global regulatory compliance and expand connectivity with international market participants.

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