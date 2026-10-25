Carlsberg India Revenue Slips 2.2% to Rs 8,708.8 Crore In FY26, Profit Rises 22%

IPO-bound brewer Carlsberg India has reported a 2.2% decline in its revenue to Rs 8,708.8 crore for FY26; however, its profit rose 22% to Rs 534.51 crore.

The company's total income, including other income, declined 2.25% to Rs 8,814.96 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Carlsberg India Ltd, part of Danish brewing major Carlsberg Group, had reported revenue from operations of Rs 8,906.50 crore and a profit of Rs 437.94 crore in FY25.

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The company, which operates in India with popular beer brands such as Tuborg, Carlsberg Elephant and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, in July 2026 filed confidential papers with capital markets regulator SEBI for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) and received approval on October 1, 2026.

It is preparing for a public listing, which, according to reports, could raise up to USD 700 million.

Carlsberg India's royalty paid to its parent entity was up 13.23% to Rs 90.01 crore in FY26.

Expenses on excise duty paid to governments declined by around 12% in the financial year ended March 2026. It stood at Rs 4,816.83 crore in FY26, compared with around Rs 5,468.24 crore in the preceding financial year.

Carlsberg India's 'Marketing and Publicity Expenses' were down 2.24% to Rs 69.22 crore.

However, its expenses on 'Sales Promotion' were up 42.62% to Rs 848.71 crore compared with Rs 595.07 crore in FY25.

Total expenses for Carlsberg India were down 4% to Rs 8,090.81 crore in FY26. It was Rs 8,426.23 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.

South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, Singapore, holds a 100% stake in Carlsberg India Ltd. It is a subsidiary of Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd, which serves as the holding company for Carlsberg India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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