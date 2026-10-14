Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over 8%, NII Climbs 20%; Asset Quality Stable

Canara Bank's net profit for second quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 8.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 5,175 crore compared to Rs 4,774 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 20% to Rs 11,004 crore versus Rs 9,141 crore. Meanwhile, other income went down 18.2% to Rs 5,772 crore versus Rs 7,054 crore in the year.

Gross non-performing asset declined to 1.33%, from 1.57% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA remained steady at 0.3%, compared to 0.36% in Q1 of the current fiscal.

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Net interest margin expanded to 2.55% from 2.52% in the preceding quarter. Provisions came in at at Rs 1,782 crore,compared to Rs 2,354 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,080 crore in Q1. Fresh slippages rose 3.5% to Rs 1,844 crore.

Canara Bank Q2 FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit up 8.4% to Rs 5,175 crore versus Rs 4,774 crore.

NII up 20% to Rs 11,004 crore versus Rs 9,141 crore.

Other income down 18.2% to Rs 5,772 crore versus Rs 7,054 crore.

NIM at 2.55% versus 2.52% (QoQ).

Gross NPA at 1.33% versus 1.57% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.3% versus 0.36% (QoQ).

Fresh slippages up 3.5% to Rs 1,844 crore (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 1,782 crore versus Rs 2,354 crore. (YoY)

Provisions at Rs 1,782 crore versus Rs 2,080 crore. (QoQ)

Canara Bank Share Price

Canara Bank shares rose as much as 5.15% to hit an intraday high of Rs 126.40 per share on Wednesday after the public sector lender announced its Q2 results.

At 12:23 pm, Canara Bank shares were trading 3.87% higher at Rs 124.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15% higher at 73,136 levels.

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