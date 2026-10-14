Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over 8%, NII Climbs 20%; Asset Quality Stable

Gross non-performing asset declined to1.33%, from 1.57% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA remained steady at 0.3%, compared to 0.36% in Q1 of the current fiscal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over 8%, NII Climbs 20%; Asset Quality Stable
Canara Bank Q2 results
Image source: NDTV Profit

Canara Bank's net profit for second quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 8.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 5,175 crore compared to Rs 4,774 crore in the year-ago period. 

Net Interest Income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 20% to Rs 11,004 crore versus Rs 9,141 crore. Meanwhile, other income went down 18.2% to Rs 5,772 crore versus Rs 7,054 crore in the year. 

Gross non-performing asset declined to 1.33%, from 1.57% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA remained steady at 0.3%, compared to 0.36% in Q1 of the current fiscal. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Net interest margin expanded to 2.55% from 2.52% in the preceding quarter. Provisions came in at at Rs 1,782 crore,compared to Rs 2,354 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,080 crore in Q1. Fresh slippages rose 3.5% to Rs 1,844 crore.

Canara Bank Q2 FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net profit up 8.4% to Rs 5,175 crore versus Rs 4,774 crore.
  • NII up 20% to Rs 11,004 crore versus Rs 9,141 crore.
  • Other income down 18.2% to Rs 5,772 crore versus Rs 7,054 crore.
  • NIM at 2.55% versus 2.52% (QoQ).
  • Gross NPA at 1.33% versus 1.57% (QoQ).
  • Net NPA at 0.3% versus 0.36% (QoQ).
  • Fresh slippages up 3.5% to Rs 1,844 crore (QoQ).
  • Provisions at Rs 1,782 crore versus Rs 2,354 crore. (YoY)
  • Provisions at Rs 1,782 crore versus Rs 2,080 crore. (QoQ)

Canara Bank Share Price

Canara Bank shares rose as much as 5.15% to hit an intraday high of Rs 126.40 per share on Wednesday after the public sector lender announced its Q2 results.

At 12:23 pm, Canara Bank shares were trading 3.87% higher at Rs 124.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15% higher at 73,136 levels.

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Haier India Bets On 35-40% Festive Growth, Sees Demand In Rural And Urban Markets

Haier India Bets On 35-40% Festive Growth, Sees Demand In Rural And Urban Markets

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com