Buyback Alert: CMS Info System's Rs 168-Crore Buyback To Open On May 29; Check Record Date

CMS Info System Ltd. on Monday announced the date for the buyback. The buyback is set to open on May 29 and will close on June 4.

The company is looking to acquire approximately 49 lakh fully paid up equity share at Rs 340 per piece. The buyback price is at a premium of 15% to its's close of Rs 303 per share on May 14.

The stocks make up 3% of the total number of equity shares in the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

Additionally, the board of directors have fixed May 22, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for tendering shares under this buyback offer, the filing stated.

CMS Info underlined that the buyback size does not include transaction costs such as: brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes on this, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, and so on.

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Moreover, it also does not include "expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), advisors/ legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses, etc.," the company clarified.

CMS Info Systems Q4 Result

The buyback announcement was made along with the CMS Info Systems' fourth quarter result and dividend announcement.

Net profit of the company for the quarter under review surged 37.8% sequentially to Rs 79.1 crore from Rs 57.4 crore. Revenue rose 2.41% to Rs 633 crore from Rs 618 crore in the preceding quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes were up 21.6% to Rs 102 crore as against Rs 83.8 crore and margin expanded to 16.1% from 13.6% in Q3 of fiscal 2026.

CMS Info has declared a dividend of Rs 2.50per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up (representing 25%).

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