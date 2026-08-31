Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vishal Mega Mart, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Ather Energy And Glenmark Pharma — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vishal Mega Mart (CMP: Rs 110.64)

Upadhyay: Hold

Looking slightly positive technically.

Would recommend to hold with a stoploss of Rs 101.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 709)

Agarwal: Buy

One of the ten largest banks in terms of size.

Numbers have been consistent.

Asset quality is very good.

Because of some negative news about performance and top management, things have not been that great.

There would be a hunt for a new head; nobody is sure at this point of time as to who it will be.

Not much to lose in this.

Can buy for long term.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 1,109.90)

Upadhyay: Buy On Dips

There could be selling in the counter on short term,

Let the stock come down to Rs 1,025 where one can build long positon.

Keep stoploss at Rs 985.

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 2,480)

Agarwal: Sell Partially

Can book 50% so the rest becomes free.

Put 50% in Shilpa Medicare and other 50% into Laurus.

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,717.70)

Agarwal: Sell

Book partial profits.

Concord Biotech (CMP: Rs 1,446.10)

Agarwal: Sell On Rise

Book profits at Rs 1,550-Rs 1580 odd levels.

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