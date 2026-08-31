NSE's Closing Auction Session Hits Record Rs 39,718 Crore Turnover On MSCI Rebalancing Day

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on Monday recorded a turnover of Rs 39,718 crore (approximately $4.2 billion) in the Closing Auction Session (CAS) with a market share of 99.9%, on the first ever index rebalancing day after CAS went live in the Indian capital markets, as per a release from the organisation.

CAS accounted for 22% of the day's total cash market turnover on NSE, and more than 98,000 unique investors participated in today's session. Monday's CAS turnover was approximately 42 times the turnover recorded in the previous trading session.

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Monday also marks the completion of the first month of the Closing Auction Session. During this period, NSE said that it recorded a cumulative CAS turnover of Rs 63,000 crore (approximately USD 6.6 billion), with a market share of 98.2%.

The Closing Auction Session is a call auction mechanism for determining the closing price of stocks in the cash segment on which derivative contracts are available. By aggregating buy and sell interest at the close of the market into a single price discovery process, CAS strengthens the transparency, integrity and fairness of the closing session and brings the Indian market in line with global best practices.

The high turnover recorded on Monday was driven by the implementation of the MSCI August 2026 Index Review, which took effect at the close of trading on Aug. 31, 2026, the first index rebalancing after CAS went live, as per the release. Index rebalancing days see heavy trading at the close, as index funds, exchange traded funds and other passive investors realign their portfolios at the closing price.

The CAS turnover recorded on the rebalancing day demonstrates that index funds and passive investors executed their rebalancing trades through the Closing Auction Session wholeheartedly, reflecting their trust in CAS as the mechanism for fair and transparent closing price discovery, according to the NSE.

It stated that the significant growth in CAS turnover over the first month reflects the increasing acceptance of the mechanism among market participants, including institutional investors, brokers and retail investors, and their growing confidence in CAS as a fair and transparent method of determining closing prices.

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“The successful completion of the first month of the Closing Auction Session marks an important milestone for the Indian capital markets, and the confidence shown by the market on the first index rebalancing day after CAS went live is a strong endorsement of the mechanism," Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer (CBDO), NSE, said.

"We sincerely thank all market participants for their trust and support. We are especially grateful to index funds and passive investors, who placed their trust in NSE and in the Closing Auction Session on a day of such significance. We also express our gratitude to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its guidance and support in introducing the closing auction framework in India," he added.

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