Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Technologies, Titan, Ashok Leyland, Premier Energies, Solar Industries, Time Technoplast — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Titan Company Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Premier Energies Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Technologies Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in, Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., and Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhanprovided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Titan Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,108.30)

Tapan: Hold

Watches business is doing well.

Jewellery demand will rise. Positive on stock

Can do SIP manner investment.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 146.64)

Tapan: Buy

Almost more than 30% down from the top.

CV cycle is doing well. Right time to get in.

Valuations are okay.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 749.70)

Tapan: Sell

Even though the run-up is good, there are uncertainties.

Expenses are much more on the higher side.

Book profits.

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Premier Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,048.80)

Deven: Accumulate at lower levels.

Rs 1000 will be the good entry-point.

There will be good risk-reward ratio.

Accumulate near Rs 1000 with a stop loss of Rs 950

Time Technoplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 165.81)

Somil: Buy

Good pick for long-term but not short-term.

Stock can slide to Rs 150-153 levels.

Breakout on the upside is Rs 183.

Solar Industries India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 17,091.00)

Deven: Sell

Stock has seen profit booking since last 3-4 days.

Stock is forming lower top-lower bottom.

One should try to exit at current levels.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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