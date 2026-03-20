Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Tech, Trent, LG Electronics, Shriram Finance, ITC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Shriram Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ITC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors, and Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at The Streets, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 949.8)

Agarwal: Hold

New capital coming, cost of borrowing going down, growth coming in.

Looks good for long term.

There can be short-term volatility.

Some bit of pressure on the stock on short term.

Once it stabilises, it's a good stock to get.

ITC (CMP: Rs 298)

Agarwal: Wait And Watch

Once should wait for some correction before averaging out.

Let the market stabilise and then move forward.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 228.74)

Agarwal: Hold

One should look at it from a medium to long-term perspective.

Company is doing.

In the long to medium it definitely looks good.

Dixon Technologies (India) (CMP: Rs 10,194)

Rambhia: Buy On Rise

This counter is consolidating for 15-20 days

If the counter holds on to Rs 10,000, that's the sign of consolidation and bottom formation but the momentum is missing.

Rather than assuming whether it will hold the level, once should wait for the breakout of Rs 11,000.

If the counter manages to close above Rs 11,000, one can buy with a stoploss of Rs 10,000.

LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,526.6)

Rambhia: Hold

Counter in sideways consolidation for the past year, not done much.

Support near Rs 425.

If viewer is holding for long term, continue to hold.

Trent (CMP: Rs 3,481.9)

Agarwal: Hold

Has valued more because of high growth coming in.

Moving forward, growth has tapered down, management doesn't have high growth coming in.

Unless growth comes back, very difficult for a movement ahead.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 20: Nifty Finds Support At 23,000-22,900 Zone

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