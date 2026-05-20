Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Eternal, CDSL And HCLTech — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell HCL Technologies Ltd.?

CA Rudra Murthy B.V., Founder Director Vachana Investments and Nirav Asher, Head- Equity Research Analyst Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,322.70)

Murthy: Hold

Company is in a donwtrend.

Stock post results gave a good move towards levels of Rs 1,400- Rs 1,450.

Sees repeat at resistance and again from those levels stock has corrected back.

Long term support at Rs 1,290, keep stoploss here.

Hold on to the stock.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 762.45)

Asher: Buy

Taking into account the performance and medium to long term propsects, its advisable to add.

Buy the stock.

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 910.30)

Asher: Buy

Clearly EV is the way forward.

Lot of thrust on EVs, Scooters,etc.

Listed players are also focusing on this segment.

Lot of upside potential here.

Can enter at current levels

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Eternal (CMP: Rs 247.21)

Murthy: Hold

A bounce towards Rs 265 is possible.

For a very short term trade it can move to that zone.

Hold on to the stock.

Add when it crosses the mark.

Central Depository Services (India) (CMP: Rs 1,209.50)

Asher: Hold

Not recommend to average at this price.

Hold on to this position.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,179.40)

Murthy: Sell

Liquidate and shift to either Coforge or Tech Mahindra

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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