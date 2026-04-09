Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Ola Electric, Tata Technologies, Suzlon, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Petronet LNG Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) at an attractive price? Should you sell Tata Technologies Ltd.

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Petronet LNG Ltd. (CMP: Rs 268.50)

Kush: Hold

Primary trend for this stock is negative, stock has rebounded.

Volumes are higher with RSI indicating upmove.

Rs 263 should be the stop loss, Rs 272 and Rs 282 should be targets.

Start partially booking profits as stock inches higher.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,915.80)

Shahina: Buy

Company's financials could be impacted for 1-2 quarters.

Order book is strong, almost amount 2 and half times its revenue.

Good level to start adding. Valuations are not expensive at CMP.

Stop loss closer to about Rs 3,750.

Stock price will spike after Middle East crisis settles.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 34.95)

Shahina: Hold at CMP

Don't think Ola is a safe stock to buy.

Development in terms of launches, manufacturing.

Stop loss closer to about Rs 29-30.

Hold it for medium term.

Kush: Hold

Long term trend line has been broken.

Volume accumulation is last 5-10 sessions has been healthy.

Hold just due to recent momentum.

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Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 558.60)

Kush: Hold

Structure is not positive for Tata Tech.

Gap support should act as stop loss for Rs 550.

PG Electroplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 483.50)

Kush: Hold

Stock had a massive fall due to war.

Recovery of stock could be underway.

Recent lows of Rs 430 as stop loss.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (Rs 44.28)

Shahina: Sell

Stock is risky but growth is strong.

Keep a stop loss of Rs 39.

At any bounce, exit 50% of position.

Stock is in corrective phase.



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