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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Ola Electric, Tata Technologies, Suzlon, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast — Ask Profit

Should you add shares ofOla Electric Mobility Ltd.?Should you hold shares ofPetronet LNG Ltd. at the current market price?

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Ola Electric, Tata Technologies, Suzlon, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast — Ask Profit
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Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Petronet LNG Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) at an attractive price? Should you sell Tata Technologies Ltd.

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Petronet LNG Ltd. (CMP: Rs 268.50)

Kush: Hold

  • Primary trend for this stock is negative, stock has rebounded.
  • Volumes are higher with RSI indicating upmove.
  • Rs 263 should be the stop loss, Rs 272 and Rs 282 should be targets.
  • Start partially booking profits as stock inches higher.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,915.80)

Shahina: Buy

  • Company's financials could be impacted for 1-2 quarters.
  • Order book is strong, almost amount 2 and half times its revenue.
  • Good level to start adding. Valuations are not expensive at CMP.
  • Stop loss closer to about Rs 3,750.
  • Stock price will spike after Middle East crisis settles.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 34.95)

Shahina: Hold at CMP

  • Don't think Ola is a safe stock to buy.
  • Development in terms of launches, manufacturing.
  • Stop loss closer to about Rs 29-30.
  • Hold it for medium term.

Kush: Hold

  • Long term trend line has been broken.
  • Volume accumulation is last 5-10 sessions has been healthy.
  • Hold just due to recent momentum.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Share Price Rises As Stock Extends Two-Day Rally After LFP Cell Update    

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 558.60)

Kush: Hold

  • Structure is not positive for Tata Tech.
  • Gap support should act as stop loss for Rs 550.

PG Electroplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 483.50)

Kush: Hold

  • Stock had a massive fall due to war.
  • Recovery of stock could be underway.
  • Recent lows of Rs 430 as stop loss. 

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (Rs 44.28)

Shahina: Sell

  • Stock is risky but growth is strong.
  • Keep a stop loss of Rs 39.
  • At any bounce, exit 50% of position.
  • Stock is in corrective phase.
     

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, Biocon, Dixon Tech, BSE, DAM Capital, Titagarh Rail — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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