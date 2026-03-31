Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Tech, JSW Energy, Canara Bank, Tata Motors PV And ICICI Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of JSW Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank at an attractive price?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Dixon Technologies (CMP: Rs 9,673)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold the position unless there is a need for liquidity.

Recent news gives a strong runway for the company.

Going to see new revenue streams coming in.

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech To Invest Rs 1,100 Crore In Display Facility; Targets 60 Million Mobile Panels Capacity

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 123.45)

Upadhyay: Buy On Dips

Looks bearish from technical standpoint.

Losing streak should remain intact till stock reaches Rs 118.

Accumulate the stock when it reaches the support area of 118.

JSW Energy​​​​​​​ (CMP: Rs 471.6)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Definitely looks interesting.

Need to take a slightly longer term call.

Stay invested for 12-18 months.

Management bandwidth is good, fundamentals are solid.

ICICI Bank​​​​​​​ (CMP: Rs 1,205.9)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Stock looks good.

Current levels could be a solid entry point.

One needs to be constructive as the new RBI norms for the rupee may cause mark-to-market losses.

Strong bet in the banking sector.

Buy using an SIP approach.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles​​​​​​​ (CMP: Rs 296.2)

Gorakshakar: Avoid

Don't recommend buying as of now.

Disruption at JLR units may impact the numbers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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