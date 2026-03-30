Dixon Tech To Invest Rs 1,100 Crore In Display Facility; Targets 60 Million Mobile Panels Capacity

Dixon Technologies will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to set up a display manufacturing facility in the Noida–Greater Noida region after receiving fresh approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani said.

The company has secured approval for a display fab, which will have an eventual capacity of about 6 crore mobile phone display units and around 2.4 crore IT hardware display units annually. Vachani said trial production is expected to begin around July.

Dixon has already received approval for camera module manufacturing under the scheme, with production having commenced.

Vachani said the ECMS marks a shift in focus towards building a domestic components ecosystem, as India scales up electronics manufacturing. He added that the move is expected to significantly increase local value addition in the mobile phone segment, from around 18% currently to nearly 40%.

The development comes as the government looks to address concerns around low domestic value addition and deepen backward integration in electronics manufacturing.

Vachani said the company is confident of executing the project within timelines, adding that the new facility will be a key step in strengthening India's component manufacturing capabilities.

ALSO READ: MeitY Approves 75 Applications Under ECMS, Dixon, Syrma Among Key Investors

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.