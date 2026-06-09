Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, Dabur, Hind Copper, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Canara Bank? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bandhan Bank Limited stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Dabur India Ltd.?
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP Research at Master Capital Services and Radha Raman Agarwal MD, CEO at SWYOM Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Affle India (CMP: Rs 1,499.75)
Radha Raman Agarwal: Sell
- Book profits at current levels
Acme Solar Holdings (CMP: Rs 351.10)
Radha Raman Agarwal: Buy
- Recently completed institutional fundraising
- Strong investor participation
Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 131.85)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold
- Preferred pick among PSU banks
- Stop loss: Rs 126
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Dabur India (CMP: Rs 419.60)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Sell/Switch
- Trading below key moving averages
- Suggested alternatives: Varun Beverages, Nestle India
- Radha Raman Agarwal: Sell and switch to Nestle India
Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 141)
Radha Raman Agarwal: Hold
- Near-term outlook remains negative
- Can be held from a medium- to long-term perspective
Union Bank of India (CMP: Rs 165.30)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold
- Trading above long-term moving average
- Hold as long as stock remains above Rs 157
Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 506.35)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold for long term
- Avoid from a short-term perspective
- Downside may extend towards Rs 480
- Can hold for long term
- Stop loss: Rs 449
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Coffee Day Enterprises (CMP: Rs 36.65)
Radha Raman Agarwal: Exit/Sell
- Exit at available opportunities
- Shift to better alternatives
Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 202.75)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold
- Stock remains in an uptrend
- Upside target: Rs 230-240
- Stop loss: Rs 198
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