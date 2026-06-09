Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, Dabur, Hind Copper, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Canara Bank? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bandhan Bank Limited stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Dabur India Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP Research at Master Capital Services and Radha Raman Agarwal MD, CEO at SWYOM Advisors provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Affle India (CMP: Rs 1,499.75)

Radha Raman Agarwal: Sell

Book profits at current levels

Acme Solar Holdings (CMP: Rs 351.10)

Radha Raman Agarwal: Buy

Recently completed institutional fundraising

Strong investor participation

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 131.85)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold

Preferred pick among PSU banks

Stop loss: Rs 126

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Dabur India (CMP: Rs 419.60)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Sell/Switch

Trading below key moving averages

Suggested alternatives: Varun Beverages, Nestle India

Radha Raman Agarwal: Sell and switch to Nestle India

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 141)

Radha Raman Agarwal: Hold

Near-term outlook remains negative

Can be held from a medium- to long-term perspective

Union Bank of India (CMP: Rs 165.30)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold

Trading above long-term moving average

Hold as long as stock remains above Rs 157

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 506.35)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold for long term

Avoid from a short-term perspective

Downside may extend towards Rs 480

Can hold for long term

Stop loss: Rs 449

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Coffee Day Enterprises (CMP: Rs 36.65)

Radha Raman Agarwal: Exit/Sell

Exit at available opportunities

Shift to better alternatives

Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 202.75)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold

Stock remains in an uptrend

Upside target: Rs 230-240

Stop loss: Rs 198

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