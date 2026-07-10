Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bharti Airtel, Solar Industries, Balaji Amines, Bharat Dynamics, UNO Minda, GMDC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd.? Should you hold shares of KEC International Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Solar Industries India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Solar Industries India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 17,385.00)

Kush: Hold

Stock is seeing some sell-off.

Stock had taken support at Rs 17,200.

Hold with a tight stop loss of Rs 16,800.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,935.10)

Kush: Can add

Stock is going through consolidation phase.

Whole of calendar year is consolidation.

Stock has moved above the 200 MVA which is tactical moving point.

KEC International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 497.00)

Shahina: Hold

Overall sector will see a lot of competition within a year.

KEC International has a space of its own. They have orders in place.

There could be a bounce because of correction.

Hold for now and wait for a bounce.

Balaji Amines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,348.00)

Kush: Hold

Stock has been consolidating.

If stock gives closing above Rs 2,300, then stock could resume uptrend.

Hold with a stop loss as Rs 2100.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,325.30)

Shahina: Hold

Stock looks good in terms of order book as well as potential to move up.

While it is expensive, the growth is likely.

Good hold at current market price.

UNO Minda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,157.00)

Kush: Accumulate

Stock has not had the momentum but volume accumulation has been interesting.

Resistance levels has been Rs 1,190.

Convergence of 20 and 50 days moving average near Rs 1,100.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 590)

Shahina: Hold

GMDC is doing pretty well in terms of overall revenue.

Company is expanding. Can improve on operational performance.

Can hold for long-term.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: SAIL, Marico, HAL, And More | July 10

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.