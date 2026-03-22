Buy, Sell Or Hold: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI, DLF, Ashok Leyland And Mahindra & Mahindra — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Axis Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cipla Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy State Bank of India stock at an attractive price?

CA Rudramurthy B.V., founder of Vachana Investments and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 1,203.9)

D'Cunha: Hold

One can see Rs 1,500 levels in one to three years horizon.

Has increased its franchise.

Seen good amount of deposit growth and credit growth.

Interest rates being relatively soft, margins should also improve.

Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,260)

D'Cunha: Sell

Pharma companies not doing well due to being impacted by global markets.

More comfortable to move to hospital space from pharma.

Apollo Hospitals and Narayana Hrudalya showing good growth.

SBI (CMP: Rs 1,058)

Rudramurthy: Buy

Definite hold; one can add at current levels.

Seen decent correction, enough profit booking done.

Last two quarter results are solid.

Strong support at Rs 1,050 zone.

Add at current market price.

DLF (CMP: Rs 540.75)

D'Cunha: Hold

Has seen little slowdown in the past, relatively expensive.

Trades 32 times its earnings.

Seeing saturation in the real estate market.

Defer decision to buy, continue to hold it.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,066.1)

Rudramurthy: Hold

At current market price, definitely a hold.

If one wants to buy, buy with a stoploss of Rs 2,900.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 168.89)

D'Cunha: Buy

Invest at this point of time.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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