Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Tech, Marico, SAIL, Kalyan Jewellers, Suzlon And Coforge — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Marico Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Steel Authority Of India Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Dixon Tech (CMP: Rs 12,774)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold on.

EMS space is one where it has a strong hold.

Space will grow exponentially in the next two to three years.

Hold for next 12-18 months.

Marico (CMP: Rs 786.15)

Gorakshakar: Hold

One of those FMCG players that have done remarkably well in the first quarter.

Better to wait for the second quarter numbers to add.

Can stay invested if already bought.

Steel Authority Of India (CMP: Rs 171.55)

Jain: Hold

Continue to hold with a stoploss of Rs 160.

Not looking positive in near term.

Have seen a good consolidation in this stock.

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Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 554)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Continue to hold.

Business update has also been quite positive.

Q2 will be a stronger quarter

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 37.60)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Stock has been underperforming.

In the short term it won't perform

Hold for longer term.

Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,867.90)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Relative outperformer in the IT space.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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