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Buy, Sell Or Hold: NBCC, Voltas, TVS Motor, PFC, Force Motors, BEL And Shriram Finance — Ask Profit

Market experts share their insights and technical levels for NBCC, Voltas, and other key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: NBCC, Voltas, TVS Motor, PFC, Force Motors, BEL And Shriram Finance — Ask Profit
Experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations on NDTV Profit's 'Ask Profit' show.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of NBCC (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Voltas Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy TVS Motor Co. at an attractive price?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NBCC (India) (CMP: Rs 95.41)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Definitely continue to hold.
  • Expecting prices to extend the gain to Rs 100-Rs 102 levels.

Voltas (CMP: Rs 1,515)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • In short term, expecting prices to reach Rs 1,517-Rs 1,518.
  • If it manages to give a breakout above Rs 1,518, one should further accumulate.
  • Hold until breakout.

CESC (CMP: Rs 188.01)

Upadhyay:Hold

  • One can definitely hold the position.
  • Hold for the target of Rs 190-Rs 195.

TVS Motor Company (CMP: Rs 3,552.60)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Good stock to hold from a short-term perspective.

ALSO READ: Hyundai, TVS Motor Join Hands For Electric Three-Wheeler Manufacturing — Here's What It Means

Power Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 474.90)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • One can hold to book gains at around Rs 490 levels.

Force Motors (CMP: Rs 20,045)

Upadhyay: Hold

  • Hold the stock.
  • Maintain stop-loss at Rs 19,400.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 435.60)

D'Cunha: Hold

  • If the investment horizon is long, you can enter the stock.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 974.65)

D'Cunha: Sell

  • One can exit.
  • Better to look for a stronger company.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights Today: Nifty, Sensex Halt Three-Day Rout, Shrugging Off Stalled US-Iran Talks

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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