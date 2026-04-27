Buy, Sell Or Hold: NBCC, Voltas, TVS Motor, PFC, Force Motors, BEL And Shriram Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of NBCC (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Voltas Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy TVS Motor Co. at an attractive price?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NBCC (India) (CMP: Rs 95.41)

Upadhyay: Hold

Definitely continue to hold.

Expecting prices to extend the gain to Rs 100-Rs 102 levels.

Voltas (CMP: Rs 1,515)

Upadhyay: Hold

In short term, expecting prices to reach Rs 1,517-Rs 1,518.

If it manages to give a breakout above Rs 1,518, one should further accumulate.

Hold until breakout.

CESC (CMP: Rs 188.01)

Upadhyay:Hold

One can definitely hold the position.

Hold for the target of Rs 190-Rs 195.

TVS Motor Company (CMP: Rs 3,552.60)

Upadhyay: Hold

Good stock to hold from a short-term perspective.

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Power Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 474.90)

Upadhyay: Hold

One can hold to book gains at around Rs 490 levels.

Force Motors (CMP: Rs 20,045)

Upadhyay: Hold

Hold the stock.

Maintain stop-loss at Rs 19,400.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 435.60)

D'Cunha: Hold

If the investment horizon is long, you can enter the stock.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 974.65)

D'Cunha: Sell

One can exit.

Better to look for a stronger company.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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