Hormuz Row: Iran Fires Warning Shots At Tanker Near Oman; Indian Crew Safe

Iranian authorities hit a togo-flagged oil and chemical tanker near Oman after they fired warning shots. It was carrying 17 Indian crew members onboard, all of whom were safe, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated on Monday.

"On April 25, 2026, an incident involving a Togo-flagged chemical tanker, MT Siron, was reported, which had Indian crew members on board. The incident occurred near the outer port limits of Shinas in Oman, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, a Director at the Ministry during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

The vessel, MT CHIRON 7, was sailing along with other ships when it was intercepted by the Iranian Coast Guard, which fired warning shots.

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"All Indian sailors are safe, and no Indian-flagged vessel has been affected," he said. The vessel was near other ships when the Iranian Coast Guard intervened and fired warning shots.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and continuity of operations, Randhawa said.

Over the past 24 hours, the DG Shipping control room handled 7,780 calls and 16,650 emails, maintaining communication with 2,770 Indian ships, with 12 reporting updates. The situation is under close watch, with no cause for concern at present.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, he added.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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