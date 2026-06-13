OpenAI Probed By Coalition of State Attorneys General

OpenAI is under investigation by a coalition of state attorneys general who requested information from the artificial intelligence company on a wide range of topics.

A spokesperson for the company said it was cooperating with the probe.

“AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way,” the spokesperson said Friday. “We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices.”

OpenAI's introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022 set off the explosion of interest in artificial intelligence and its greater use throughout the economy. The company is among the most-valuable global startups, with a valuation of $852 billion in a fundraising round in March. OpenAI said earlier this week it filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

Earlier this month, the state of Florida sued OpenAI and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, accusing the company of ignoring safety warnings and releasing its ChatGPT chatbot while knowing it was harmful to users.

OpenAI also has been sued by individuals claiming a range of harms from the company's chatbot on children and adults alike, including accusations it has led to deaths by suicide.

“Today's ChatGPT includes a more protective experience for minors and people experiencing difficult situations, with safeguards that direct them to real-world resources and trusted human contacts,” the spokesperson said.

The company spokesperson declined to provide details on the information requested of the company or the states involved in the probe.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.