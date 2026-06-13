US Forces Down Iranian Attack Drones Targeting Commercial Ships In Strait of Hormuz

The United States Central Command has said that it shot down multiple Iranian drones that were launched in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," CENTCOM wrote in a post on X.

Further, the forces reiterated that the international trade corridor remains open for transit.

The development comes as America and Iran inch closer to making a truce deal, which could be finalised by as early as over the weekend or by next week.

On Friday, Iran suggested that a breakthrough in its negotiations with the United States may be within reach, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi indicating that the two sides are closer than ever to finalising a proposed agreement.

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In a post on X, Araghchi said the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer", while cautioning against media speculation over the contents of the deal before it is formally concluded.

"Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi wrote.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump took a screenshot of Araghchi's tweet and posted it on Truth Social. The President had earlier called off a planned round of strikes on Iran, subsequently announcing that a deal could be signed as early as the weekend.

"We just made a great settlement of the war in Iran and we'll be subject to finalization of documents. We should get done over the next few days," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

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