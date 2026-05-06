Brigade Enterprises Declares 1:3 Bonus Issue, Dividend; Q4 Profit Slumps 41%

Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday has approved a bonus 1:3 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 per share even as its fourth quarter profit fell 41%. This means the company will give one bonus share for every three shares held by investors.

The bonus issue is subject to approval from shareholders, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. In addition, Brigade Enterprises said that the record date for the bonus issue will be communicated separately. This is the first bonus issue by Brigade Enterprises since 2019.

Brigade Enterprises Dividend

Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday has announced dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 48.91 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been announced. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

ALSO READ: Meesho Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows 88% As Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

The company on Aug. 13, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. In 2024 the company gave a dividend of Rs 2 per share and in 2023 it gave a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Brigade Enterprises Q4 Result

Brigade Enterprises' net profit falls 41% at Rs 145.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 247 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenue of the real estate company declined by 0.2% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 1,458 crore in comparison to Rs 1,460 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 12.3% to Rs 365 crore from Rs 416 crore. Margins contracted to 25% from 28.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.