Big Tech Entry: Google Parent Alphabet Makes Dow Jones Debut; Stock Jumps 4%

Google parent Alphabet entered the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on Monday, replacing telecom giant Verizon Communications in the latest index reshuffle — a move that highlights the growing influence of technology companies in the blue-chip benchmark.

The inclusion marks a broader technology tilt in the 130-year-old benchmark, increasing its exposure to key growth sectors such as digital advertising, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The Big Tech firm's scrip rallied on Monday, as it trading 4.57% higher at $349.97 at 1:05 pm EST.

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Since the Dow is a price-weighted index, Alphabet's entry gives it a larger impact compared with Verizon, which was among the least influential members.

With Alphabet's addition, the number of companies from the “Magnificent Seven” group in the Dow has increased to five, alongside Nvidia, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

The reshuffle will require funds tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average to adjust their holdings by adding Alphabet shares.

However, the market impact is expected to remain limited, as the Dow tracks significantly fewer assets compared with broader benchmarks such as the S&P 500, where Alphabet is already included.

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Alphabet's stock has gained around 11% so far in 2026, making it one of the better-performing names among major technology companies.

Meanwhile, Verizon shares fell 7.8% to $42.03 amid a broader decline in telecom stocks following Comcast's announcement of plans to separate NBCUniversal and Sky into a new publicly traded entity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to remain a closely watched indicator of US market sentiment despite its limited number of constituents.

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