BHEL Q1 Results Today: Check Time, Dividend, Earnings Call, What To Expect

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) is set to report Q1FY27 earnings after its shares surged nearly 60% over the past year. Investors will closely watch order inflows, execution momentum and management commentary after a blockbuster Q4.

Investors will watch BHEL's execution across power and railway projects, fresh order inflows, operating margins, and management commentary on FY27 growth amid strong government infrastructure spending.

Here's everything you need to know about BHEL's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 9, BHEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 16 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not contain any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price History

Shares of BHEL have gained nearly 6% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has delivered strong medium-term returns, rising over 50% in the last six months and around 60% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of ₹424.90 on May 29, 2026, while the 52-week low stands at ₹205.12, recorded on Aug. 29, 2025.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed for all designated employees until July 18, in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Q4FY26 Results

BHEL reported a 36.88% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 8,993.37 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped 155.82% YoY to Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 504.45 crore in Q4FY25.

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