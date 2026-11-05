Bharat Forge Q2 Results: Net Profit Slips 7%, Even As Revenue Climbs; Margin Narrows

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 slipped 6.9% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 279 crore, compared to Rs 299 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, however, rose 20.8% to Rs 4,870 crore from Rs 4,032 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 5.8% to Rs 768 crore from Rs 726 crore, and Ebitda margin narrowed to 15.8% from 18% in Q2 FY26.

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The company has also approved investment of Rs 291 crore in subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems.

Bharat Forge (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 6.9% to Rs 279 crore versus Rs 299 crore.

Revenue up 20.8% to Rs 4,870 crore versus Rs 4,032 crore.

Ebitda up 5.8% to Rs 768 crore versus Rs 726 crore.

Margin at 15.8% versus 18%.

Approved investment of Rs 291 crore in subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems.

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